Trapp: PSG squad rotation motivated me

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp insists he was motivated by manager Unai Emery's rotation philosophy last season.

The 27-year-old competed with Alphonse Areola for the Parisians' starting berth between the posts, and ended the campaign as Emery's preferred starter.

The German made 31 appearances across all competitions and kept 18 clean sheets.

PSG lost out to Monaco in the Ligue 1 title race for the first time in five years, and many believed the goalkeeping position to be a problem area, but Trapp remains unfazed by the criticism.

"At first it was Alphonse who played, but the coach never settled the question of the goalkeeper – and that is entirely his right," Trapp told L'Equipe.

"For us it was something new too, it did not destabilise us because I think it pushed us a little more. We never knew who was going to play and it left the door open, you had to give everything in training and show that you wanted to play.

"Critics do not bother me, it gives me the motivation to work even harder. You cannot be loved by everyone, some will think you are the best, others do not. The most important thing is that the coaches and I, personally, know what I am capable of."