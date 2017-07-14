Madrid sign Ceballos

Real Madrid have signed talented young midfielder Dani Ceballos from Real Betis on a six-year contract, after his heroics at the European Under-21 Championship.

The 20-year-old won Player of the Tournament at the U21 competition, which drew interest in him from both Barcelona and Real, but the Champions League winners have beaten their Primera Division rivals to his signature.

A club statement read: "Real Madrid and Real Betis Balompie have agreed the transfer of the player Dani Ceballos, who will be connected to the [Bernabeu] club for the next six seasons.

"The player will be presented next Thursday, July 20, at 13:00, in the VIP suite at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The next day, Friday 21, he will join up with the squad's pre-season in the United States."

The Betis youth product made 30 La Liga appearances for the club last season, scoring two goals and making two assists.