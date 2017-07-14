City and Spurs come to Walker agreement

Manchester City look set to get their man after reportedly agreeing a fee with Premier League rivals Tottenham in the pursuit of Kyle Walker.

The Citizens have been chasing the 27-year-old right-back since the campaign reached its conclusion, and they are believed to have struck a deal with Spurs on Thursday morning.

The north Londoners refused to budge on their £50 million evaluation of Walker, who joined them back in 2009 from hometown club Sheffield United.

City appear to have relented in their search for defensive reinforcements, after missing out on their other target, Dani Alves, who signed for Paris Saint-German on Wednesday.

The England international will not link up with Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the start of pre-season training on Friday, as he prepares to undergo a medical at Eastlands in time to make the trip to the United States with his new team-mates.

Reaction to the news on social media was swift and decidedly mixed, with many feeling the fee is exorbitant.

Let's put this into perspective: Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding: £1.5M Kyle Walker and John Stones: £105M I know which I'd prefer. — Wengerball (@ArseneStyle) July 13, 2017

So what are City actually getting for £50 million Kyle Walker? Pace? ✅

Strength? ✅

Attacking ability? ✅

Live singer on UCL nights? ✅ pic.twitter.com/QXlk53kMF5 — Freddie (@Beardamendi) July 13, 2017

Kyle Walker, the most expensive defender in the world. ? — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) July 13, 2017