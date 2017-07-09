Rooney delighted with Toffees return

Wayne Rooney struggled to contain his excitement after sealing his return to Everton on Sunday.

The 31-year-old signed a two-year deal with his boyhood cub after 13 years with Manchester United.

Speaking to the club's official website, Rooney revealed that he signed to be a part of the club's upward progression under manager Ronald Koeman – where he feels the club have the potential to win silverware.

He said: "Winning trophies with Everton) would be the pinnacle. I really feel now the Club is moving in the right direction, bringing the right calibre of players in. I want to be part of it and hopefully part of a successful Everton team."

Wayne has recorded this message for Evertonians…⠀ ⠀ #WelcomeHomeWayne A post shared by Everton (@everton) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

Everton have already confirmed the signings of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, defender Michael Keane, midfielder Davy Klaassen and forwards Sandro Ramirez and Henry Onyekuru.

Rooney continued: "It’s a great feeling to be back. I’m excited, I cannot wait to meet the lads, get on the training pitch and then get on the pitch to play. I’m ecstatic – I just cannot wait to get back playing.

“I’m excited, and I’m excited by the signings that the Club have made. This club is moving forward. This football club should be winning trophies and we’re taking huge steps to being involved and trying to win trophies.

"As I’ve said for the last few years, if I left Manchester United, there’s only Everton and Manchester United I’d play for – I wouldn’t play for another Premier League team."