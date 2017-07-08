Berchiche wants to fly PSG flag high

New Paris Saint-Germain left-back Yuri Berchiche says he wants to hit the heights in all competitions for the club next season, after signing from Real Sociedad.

The former Sociedad star helped his Spanish La Liga outfit to a sixth-placed finish in that division in 2016/2017. He played 35 matches while scoring three goals and contributing four assists.

Nonetheless, the 27-year-old has expressed his excitement at helping raise PSG's profile across the European game in 2017/18.

He told the club's official website, "I'm extremely happy and I can't wait to join Paris Saint-Germain. It will be an honour to wear the jersey of this club, which has become one of the best and most admired in Europe.

"I'm convinced that I will find here the perfect environment in which to reach my potential – by making progress and winning titles. Everyone knows how ambitious Paris Saint-Germain is in Europe. In conjunction with the staff and players, I will do all I can to help fly the Paris Saint-Germain flag as high as possible."