Swans to take flight without Ki

Swansea have confirmed that Ki Sung-yueng will not be ready for the start of the new season after undergoing surgery on his injured knee.

The South Korea international sustained the injury last month in a World Cup qualifier against Qatar and has remained in his homeland to go under the knife.

Ki will continue his rehabilitation back home before returning to Wales after Paul Clement's squad have completed their pre-season tour to America.

The 28-year-old midfielder will miss the trip to Southampton on the opening day of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign, but is not expected to be sidelined for too long.

"The club's medical team have been out to South Korea to assess him following the operation," read a statement from the Swans.

"Although no date has been set yet for his return to action, the injury is not expected to keep him out long-term."

Ki made 23 top-flight appearances for the Welsh outfit last term as they went through four managerial changes and narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship.