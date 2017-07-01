Southampton sign Polish defender

Southampton have bolstered their defence with the signing of Poland U21 defender Jan Bednarek on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old is new manager Mauricio Pellegrino's first signing as Saints boss and arrives from Polish giants Lech Poznan for a reported £5million.

"I am so happy that I could join a club like Southampton," he told the club's website. "This is the moment I have worked for that makes my dreams come true."

Bednarek impressed for his national team in the recent 2017 European U21 Championship as a towering ball playing central defender and will join the likes of Jack Stephans in the talented defence at St Mary's.

Stephans, who joined the club as a 17-year-old from Plymouth Argyle impressed in the absence of injured defender Virgil van Dijk last season and has been rewarded with a new five-year contract.

"I am absolutely delighted to extend my stay," the 23-year-old said. "It's a massive platform for me now because it just shows how much faith the club have put in me."