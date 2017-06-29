Comings and goings at Mainz

1. FSV Mainz 05 have announced the signing of Viktor Fischer and the departure of Jhon Cordoba during a busy week for the Bundesliga side.

Danish international striker Fischer joins from relegated Middlesbrough on a four-year contract.

A former Ajax player, the 23-year-old spent one season in England, making only 16 appearances in all competitions as he struggled to overcome a knee injury.

A delighted Fischer told the club's official website: "Mainz is the right club for me to enjoy my football again.

"Mainz is a beautiful city, we have a great stadium, I want to be a part of this team and this club quickly. I want to get in shape and then bring my qualities as an offensive player."

Mainz's sports director Rouven Schroder added: "Viktor Fischer is a very exciting player with great potential.

"He is also a technically savvy, tricky and powerful attacker, whose quality will improve and make our team more versatile."

Colombian striker Jhon Cordoba has, meanwhile, signed for 1. FC Köln for an undisclosed fee.

A club statement read: "We express our best wishes to Jhon Cordoba, who will start a new chapter of his career after two years with us here at Mainz 05.

"We have spoken with each other regarding the matter in an open fashion, and because of the financial situation of Mainz 05, we have agreed to the move.

"We wish Jhon all the best for the future. His passionate performances in Mainz 05 colours will be remembered, and our paths will certainly cross again next season.”

In other player news for Mainz, centre-back Alexander Hack extended his contract with the club until 2022 as Romanian international Alexandru Maxim signed from VfB Stuttgart on a four-year deal earlier in the week.

His signing followed on from that of Osasuna's Bosnian international striker Kenan Kodro, who was announced on Monday, alongside the exits of Todor Nedelev, to Botev Plovdiv, and Besar Halimi, who has been loaned to Brondby for next season.