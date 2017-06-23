Toldo and Spalletti believes in Suning project

New Inter Milan head coach Luciano Spalletti and club legend Francesco Toldo has backed the ambition of the club's new ownership, the Suning Commerce Group.

Spalletti was appointed as Inter's new manager after guiding AS Roma to a runners-up position in Serie A last season with a record points total of 87 points – four behind eventual winners Juventus.

The former Zenit St Petersberg boss hailed the ownership structure in their attempts to create a global football brand; by acquiring satellite club's on every continent.

"They want a club in every nation. They are buying one in Spain soon and we want to see even more of that. We will work in tune to get the results we need." he told reporters.

Former goalkeeper Toldo, who's considered as one of the Nerazzurri's greatest ever shot-stoppers during his nine-year spell at the club, claimed he trusts the direction of the new Chinese owners and tipped Spalletti and co to improve on the seventh-place finish after a turbulent season.

"I trust Suning but it takes time, planning and planning for the future. It’s not easy in Italy, without results you are not going anywhere. But it takes a project and Suning is moving that process along," Toldo was quoted as saying by FC Inter News.