Mustafi hopes Sanchez continues at Arsenal

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has expressed his desire to see star forward Alexis Sanchez stay at the Emirates Stadium for at least another season.

Sanchez is nearing the final year of his contract with the Gunners, fuelling speculation that he may be on his way out, with the likes of Bayern Munich and PSG reportedly interested.

However, Mustafi, who will face Sanchez in the Confederations Cup on Thursday when Germany take on Chile, is eager to see the talented 28-year-old continue for Arsenal.

"I hope he stays," Mustafi told Sport Bild.

"He is an extraordinary player, for me one of the best in the world. I have experienced few players who are as hungry as him.

"As soon as he is on the ball, everyone knows something can happen."