Mbappe: Real been chasing me since age 14

Monaco star Kylian Mbappe has revealed that Real Madrid has been chasing him since he was 14, and he still doesn't know where he will play next season.

The 18-year-old France international is one of the most sought-after players right now, after his impressive performances for Monaco in Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season.

Real Madrid is among those looking to add him to their ranks, but he still has two years left on his contract and is not sure where he will end up.

"We're going to go away with the family and we'll think about what's going to happen," he said, according to Four Four Two.

"We have to sort it out, see what happens with the club too because I'm under contract with a club. I'm not free. We'll see what's happening.

"Real Madrid? They have been trying to recruit me since I was 14."