Nagelsmann signs new Hoffenheim deal

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim have confirmed that manager Julian Nagelsmann has signed a new four-year-contract while sporting director Alexander Rosen has also renewed his deal.

Nagelsmann guided the club to safety at the back end of the 2015/16 season and built on that success by leading them to a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga last term, securing a Champions League spot.

Rosen also signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2020.

"Julian and Alex have played a major role in Hoffenheim's development with their competence, patience, determination and vision," Hoffenheim CEO Peter Gorlich stated, according to Omnisport.

"They managed to put together a team that has played some attacking football and has qualified for Europe with limited resources."

"I am really looking forward to the challenges ahead," Nagelsmann added.

"The fact that we have both renewed is proof that we are feeling very well here and that the conditions are there to achieve more success."

Think you are a better manager than Carlo Ancelotti or Thomas Tuchel? Now is your chance to prove it! Sign up for the FOX Sports FC Bundesliga Manager and show your tactical nous to stand a chance of winning great prizes, including a trip to Germany to watch the Bundesliga live!