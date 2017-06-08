Atalanta snap up Swiss midfielder

Atalanta have announced the signing of Switzerland midfielder Nicolas Haas on a free transfer.

The 21-year-old joins from Swiss Super League side FC Luzern where his current contract expires at the end of this month.

Atalanta were impressive under Gian Piero Gasperini as they finished fourth in the Serie A, and have now moved to improve upon that feat, by strengthening ahead of the new season.

A statement from the club read: "Atalanta B.C announces the signing of midfielder Nicolas Haas.

“The player was contracted with Swiss club FC Luzern. Haas, born on January 23, 1996, in Sursee can boast important experience at both club and international level, dispute his young age.

“Having shown his qualities in the Luzern youth sector, scoring nine goals in 16 games for the Under-21s, he was elevated to the first team.

“He started in the Swiss Super League with Luzern at the age of 19, and in the two-and-a-half seasons since he has collected 55 appearances in the Swiss top flight, scoring twice and providing seven assists.

“He has already experienced the Europa League and Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia – where Atalanta will play their home games in European competition – last season when facing Sassuolo in the third qualifying round, playing both games from the first to last minute.

“His qualities haven’t gone unnoticed at the national level. He has worn the Swiss shirt from the age of 15 and has been involved in the Under-21s who he started with last November, playing two friendlies with Russia.

“He’s a central midfielder who knows how to combine quantity and quality, with a good propensity to get forward.

“Welcome Nicolas!”