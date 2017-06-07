Umtiti hopes Dembele finds his way to Barca

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has urged his France teammate Ousmane Dembele to consider a move to Spain following an excellent season for Borussia Dortmund.

The young winger, who confounded expectations last year when he opted for a move to the Bundesliga despite being heavily linked with the then La Liga champions, was one of BVB's top performers in a disappointing season for them.

The 20-year old's impressive return of 10 goals and 21 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions has reportedly done little to cool the Catalans' interest in bringing him to the Bernabeu, a move that would be welcomed by Umtiti.

"I know that Barcelona are interested in him," the defender told L'Equipe.

"But all parties involved will have to reach an agreement. He would bring a lot to Barcelona with the quality he possesses and with the things he is capable of. I would welcome him with open arms.

"But I have not been discussing it with him. I will talk to him about it if and when it becomes official.

"Barcelona already wanted him last year and he knows what to expect. We will have to wait and see what happens.

"He is always welcome at my place, I will happily look after him."

Whether or not the league runners-up will be able to prise the young starlet away from his current employers remains to be seen, with the German club undoubtedly keen to discard their image as a 'selling' club.

New manager Peter Bosz will also be highly motivated to keep hold of players of Dembele's calibre since his number one objective would be to return the club to a position where they would again mount a realistic challenge for the Bundesliga title.

With a staggering 18 points separating Dortmund from perennial champions FC Bayern München at the end of the 2016/17 campaign, Dortmund have a significant amount of ground to make up next season and Dembele would no doubt be heavily relied upon to make this happen.

