Strootman commits to Giallorossi

Kevin Strootman is determined to win silverware with Roma after signing a new long-term contract which ties him to the Serie A club until 2022.

The 27-year-old midfielder is back to playing his best football after a serious knee injury sustained in March 2014 kept him on the sidelines for the better part of two seasons.

Strootman made 33 appearances and contributed four goals for Luciano Spalletti's side as they finished runners-up to Juventus in Serie A, and the Netherlands international is targeting success in the future after committing to another five years at Stadio Olimpico.

The former PSV star is keen to repay the Giallorossi for the faith they showed in him during his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"This extension is special for me," the former PSV star said. "I really want to win something here, and I will do everything I can to achieve that.

"Everyone at the club was behind me during my injury, and that is another reason I am delighted to stay."