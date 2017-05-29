Milan to press Donnarumma for a decision

AC Milan will press Gianluigi Donnarumma to make a decision on his future as the club want to begin preparations for next season.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper is one of the most sought after footballers in Europe and has been linked with both Manchester clubs during the course of the season.

United are especially keen to bring him to Old Trafford with David de Gea said to be edging ever closer to a return to the Spanish capital with Real Madrid.

Donnarumma, whose current deal expires June 2018, has stalled over signing a new contract, and Milan have grown frustrated by the developments.

"Donnarumma is a cornerstone and a foundation for next season. We have told him this right from the first time we met for talks," Milan's General Director Marco Fassone was quoted as saying by Mediaset.

"I can see a willingness to stay in his eyes, but we cannot afford to just sit back and wait for him to make a decision. We need to give Vincenzo Montella his squad for next season on July 3. Our time is more pressing than that of his agent Mino Raiola."

Raiola represents a host of Manchester United players including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

"We need to know if we still have a goalkeeper, whether he will leave or whether we will have a goalkeeper with an expiring contract. No club would leave a goalkeeper like Donnarumma in the stands, but we cannot have a goalkeeper with an expiring contract," said Fassone.

"I am convinced that our offer and our plans with him are good, but we will have to activate a backup plan if he does not want to renew."

Donnarumma, who made his international debut in 2016, is seen as the successor to Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon.