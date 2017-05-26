Dybala working to become more two-footed

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is hoping to be an even bigger threat to defenses next season by training to use right foot as well as his left.

The 23-year-old has a fearsome reputation with his left boot, scoring 10 goals in 25 starts in the Serie A for Juve this season, but is confident he could be even better if he became more two-footed.

"I'm left-handed, I even brush my teeth with my left hand," he told Il Venerdì.

"I take a pen every day and I try to write, but with my right foot, I put it between my big toe and the little one.

"I work like a crazy person to have more sensitivity and ability. Not just that, I also train with my eyes; to see further, in different directions, to anticipate my opponents and see trajectories.

"I've also started doing a lot of gym work, in Italy I've started learning to defend the ball.

"[Gennaro] Gattuso, who was then the Palermo Coach, told me not to overdo the weights though, I don't need to be Big Jim, the explosiveness in my legs is enough.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 360 goals, which is because he's right-footed but also strong with his left. With one foot you're easier to mark and it's easier for opponents to read you.

"In Italy the defenders don't mess around, it's a good school."