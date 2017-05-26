Chinese Super League set for shake up

China’s premier football league will have a number of new regulations around foreign players and development next season.

The new regulations are aimed at the CSL’s big spenders and hopes to encourage the development of players both on and off the field.

Clubs that buy foreign marquee players will be forced to pay the same amount again into a development fund for Chinese players.

In addition, in an effort to expose young players to high level football, teams will have to field the same amount of under-23’s players as foreigners in the starting XI.

The CSL’s official statement read: “To benefit the healthy and steady development of professional football leagues and curb the irrational spending on players, those clubs which are in the red should pay the same sums of money as they are spending on buying players to the Chinese Football Development Fund.

“The money will be used for the development of local young players and the promotion of football in China. The new policy will be introduced from the coming summer transfer window.”