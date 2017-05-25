Rummenigge takes aim at English transfer policy

Amid rumours FC Bayern München are interested in signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insisted the club will not be bullied in the transfer market.

Sanchez has just over 12 months remaining on his contract at the Emirates and there is much uncertainty about his future at the club after they finished fifth this season, coupled with the speculation that manager Arsene Wenger may also be headed toward the exit door.

If rumours are to be believed, the Gunners have offered the Chilean a massive 20million Euro per year to extend his deal in north London, while a transfer fee in the region of 58million Euro would be required to convince them to sell.

Rummenigge has repeatedly insisted reinforcements will be brought in during the off-season in order to help them challenge for the Champions League crown next term, but is adamant they will not be bullied by cash-rich English clubs.

"You don't have to get involved into every bit of nonsense the English start. It's not like they only drive on the wrong side of the road," he told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

"Of course we are not finished yet [in the transfer market]. We have a clearly defined plan of action. At our level, quality is the top priority."