Stengs plans long-term AZ stay

AZ academy graduate Calvin Stengs has denied he set to leave the club in the off-season after breaking into the first team this month.

The 18-year-old winger has been linked with a potential switch to the English Premier League in recent months, with Arsenal mooted as possible destination.

However, after an impressive run with title-winning Jong AZ in the Tweede Divisie, the Stengs has been rewarded with his Eredivisie debut and a full 90 minutes in the 4-1 home win against Groningen in the European play-offs.

The teenager also notched up his first senior professional goal as the Cheeseheads romped to an 8-2 aggregate win over their domestic rivals to book their place in the final against Utrecht.

"I was a little nervous but the manager told me to play in a free and in a non-inhibited way and work hard and do my job during the match," Stengs said after the game.

"To make my full debut tonight puts me over the threshold. I am from Nieuw-Vennep. I played football there for two years for SV DIOS and after that I went to HFC Haarlem and after that I came to AZ Alkmaar.

"I hope to play in the final two games against FC Utrecht but the decision rests with the manager. I am also planning to extend my contract with AZ Alkmaar for another five years."