Sigurdsson should stay at Swansea – Clement

In-demand Gylfi Sigurdsson should stay at Swansea, rather than suffering a repeat of his Tottenham misery, believes manager Paul Clement.

Sigurdsson’s nine Premier League goals played a major part in Swansea beating the drop this season, yet that form has seen him attract plenty of suitors, including Everton and Newcastle.

However, Sigurdsson insists he is happy at the Liberty Stadium and Clement believes the Iceland international is wary of ending his second spell at the club after an indifferent two years at Spurs.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been involved in 51.1% of Swansea's 43 Premier League goals this season: 13 assists ?️

9 goals ⚽ Pure end product. pic.twitter.com/NONYGHuT1d — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 18, 2017

"I think he has a unique situation," said Clement.

"He was here on loan and then he went to Tottenham, which was set to be the next step in his career.

"It didn't work out, he came back here and has done really well.

"He is going to have that in his mind – if he is going to make the next step it has to be a positive one.

"He cannot have another situation like he had at Tottenham, where he potentially goes somewhere and is in and out of the side, and does not gather any momentum.

"Otherwise he is better staying here, being a key player and building something around moving this club forward."