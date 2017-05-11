Mustafi still eyeing top-four

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi remains determined to push for a top-four finish after winning their last two Premier League games.

Manager Arsene Wenger has stated that he has not given up on finishing in the top four, and after the Gunners beat Manchester United and Southampton, Mustafi has reiterated the importance of giving everything to move up.

Arsenal are in fifth position, three points behind Manchester City with three games left to play in the season.

"But now we have three games and we have to give everything to try and get everything out of all the games. Hopefully at the end we'll reach our goals," Mustafi said after the Saints game, according to the Daily Mail.

"It was an important game and it was a tough game as well. We knew that coming here is not easy to play, it's a good team, a team that like to play. I think we did well being patient in the first half.

"We had opportunities, they had one or two as well, so it was an open game but then in the second half we managed to come out and just keep playing our game, waiting and being patient until the opportunity came. We had a few opportunities and luckily we scored two."

In 19 seasons, Wenger has never finished a Premier League campaign outside the top four.