Brunt: We won’t roll over for Chelsea

Chris Brunt wants to see West Brom pick up a result from their last home game of the season and that means bettering Premier League champions-elect Chelsea.

The Blues travel to The Hawthorns needing a win to claim the league title, but as The Baggies are enjoying an impressive season of their own, Brunt is eager to reward their fans with one more home win.

Tony Pulis' side are currently in eighth on 45 points, and their target of 50, which is more than their best-ever Premier League tally, is still within their reach.

Speaking ahead of the Friday night match, Brunt said: "It's our last game at home, and we've done reasonably well at home, so it would be nice to go out and get a result against them if we can.

"We can't just roll over and let them get the result they need to win the league. They won't get an easy game when they come to The Hawthorns on Friday.

"We've lost the last couple at home without scoring a goal. Chelsea are a top side and it's going to be really difficult, but it would be nice to finish off on a high if we can."

He added: "It would be nice if we got a result to go around the pitch and appreciate our own supporters after that game," added defender Gareth McAuley.

"They're a top, top side. Over the years we've had good games against them and we've had a few good results at The Hawthorns, so we'll be turning up confident and trying to win the game."