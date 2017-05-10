Martinez out for rest of the season

FC Bayern München have confirmed that defender Javi Martinez will miss the rest of the season after fracturing his collarbone on Sunday.

The 28-year-old was on a break in Spain over the weekend, after missing Die Roten's clash against SV Darmstadt 98 with a cold, which is where he injured himself while out on a hike.

The injury sees the centre-back's season end two games early. However, with the Bundesliga title already secured, and Bayern eliminated from the Champions League and all other cup competitions, it shouldn't be much of a concern for them.

A statement on the club's official website read: "The season is over for Javi Martinez. The 28-year-old Spain international suffered a fractured collarbone on Sunday whilst walking in the mountains in his homeland and has already been operated on in Munich on Tuesday."

Martinez joined the German champions for a club-record fee of €40million in 2012.

