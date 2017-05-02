Mazzarri: Watford didn’t deserve defeat

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri insists his team were unlucky not to get something out of the game against Liverpool on Monday night.

The Hornets suffered a 1-0 defeat at home against Jurgen Klopp's charges, thanks to a spectacular lone strike from Emre Can on the stroke of half-time.

Mazzarri pointed out that there were a few refereeing errors which cost his team dearly, after what he deemed a good performance by his players.

“We didn't deserve to lose,” said Mazzarri, according to the club's official website. “Today we were a team that was very unlucky.

"I usually don’t like to speak about luck, but we were completely unlucky.

“There were two mistakes from the referee when he gave Okaka and Deeney offside which they weren’t.”

He added: “My players played a very good game. The only thing we could have done a bit better was in front of goal.”