Lovren: We’re focused

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren says the team are focused on finishing the season strongly to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.
Jurgen Klopp's men are third in the Premier League, level on points with Manchester City, and one ahead of fierce rivals Manchester United. And the former Southampton centre-back stressed it was important for the Reds to strengthen their position.
Dejan Lovren insists there is no shortage of motivation in the Liverpool dressing room ahead of the run-in, declaring: "It's the final four games for the Champions League." "We are focused on our style of the game – we want to attack, we want to score goals, we have something to reach for. Mentally, we have to be prepared for the game, even though it's not like playing Manchester City, where you will find motivation without any big reason. We have a big reason – it's the final four games for the Champions League. It depends on us, I would say, not on Watford. We have something to play for, but not so much them," he added. For them, it is comfortable and they are safe, but we have something to reach for and this is the key point. We know what we need to do to grab a place in the Champions League. It is a must-win game. Of course, it will be difficult – they are in the middle of the table, have done quite well, have good players and don't have pressure. But sometimes with pressure it can maybe be better to play because you're more focused on the game. I always believe. I believe in the team and I believe in every single person who believes in us," he continued. "This is the most important thing. I think we would deserve it at the end because of how well we've done for all of the season. I am pretty sure we will see each other in the Champions League."
