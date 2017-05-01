Lovren: We’re focused

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren says the team are focused on finishing the season strongly to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's men are third in the Premier League, level on points with Manchester City, and one ahead of fierce rivals Manchester United. And the former Southampton centre-back stressed it was important for the Reds to strengthen their position.

"We are focused on our style of the game — we want to attack, we want to score goals, we have something to reach for," he told his club's website.

"Mentally, we have to be prepared for the game, even though it's not like playing Manchester City, where you will find motivation without any big reason.

"We have a big reason — it's the final four games for the Champions League."