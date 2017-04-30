Eriksen: There’s no party for second place

In-form Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen believes the Tottenham Hotspur squad has matured over the past two seasons as they prepare to face rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Spurs were surprised by Premier League winners Leicester City's closest title rivals last term before falling away in the finals weeks of the season, and are again challenging for honours, with four games of the current campaign to play.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are four points behind leaders Chelsea in second place and host the Gunners on Sunday in the last ever North London derby to be played at White Hart Lane – with Arsenal in sixth-place, 14 points worse off.

Eriksen says Spurs have grown since falling short in their efforts last season and are not thinking about a second-placed finish.

"We've matured as players and everyone is now confident about what we need to do," the Denmark international was quoted by Express.

"The spirit in the squad is so strong. We all trust each other and will fight for each other," he said.

"There's no party for second place. We want to win things."

Striker Harry Kane, who is eyeing the Premier League Golden Boot award, said Sunday's game was more important than just getting one over their rivals.

"It would be fantastic for they fans to do it by winning against Arsenal, but from our point of view, we've got bigger things to look forward to," said Kane.

"We've got to keep the pressure on Chelsea as much as we can. Sunday is a massive game and we're looking forward to it, but we'll have to keep winning all our games," he said.