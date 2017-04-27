Isco takes the plaudits

Real Madrid playmaker Isco says he is in top form after starring in Wednesday’s 6-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna.

Los Blancos bounced back from defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico with a thumping win at the Riazor in which the Spaniard earned the praise of manager Zinedine Zidane.

"It's not often that you get a standing ovation from the opposition's fans, but his performance was outstanding," Zidane said after the match.

"He does things that not everyone is capable of and the crowd congratulated him on that. I'm delighted for him after the work he's put in. He always delivers when called upon.

"These players will continue to give me tough decisions to make right up until the end of the season, but we've got another game on Saturday and we'll see how we go about preparing for it."

Isco himself admitted that he is in his best form of the season, but Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos, and Gareth Bale are all options to displace him in the XI after sitting out on Wednesday.

"It is great to have 23 players in a squad who can all start, and you see that when the team gets rotated," Isco added. "The key thing is that whoever plays we don't see any respite.

"I feel really happy here and with this group, everything comes easy. I'm thrilled with how things are going.

"Each club has their starting lineup and it is important that when other players step in that they play well. We work hard to make the most of the chances that the boss gives us."