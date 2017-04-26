Adams: Granada must keep fighting

Granada manager Tony Adams has urged his players to keep their heads up and fight for their place in La Liga after a torrid run of results.

El Graná last won a game on March 1st, and have since lost eight and drawn one, seeing them occupy 19th position in the standings, seven points below safety.

Adams, who is a former Arsenal captain, knows there's a lot of work to be done at the club and wants the players to give it their all, even if they do get relegated.

"It's very difficult but it's my job to keep them fighting to the end, and if we do get relegated then it's still important for me to push the players to keep fighting to the very last moment,” explained Adams in his post-match press conference after losing 2-0 to Malaga on Tuesday.

“That's what we owe the Granada supporters, there's not been a lot for them to shout about this year. We have to keep trying and keep fighting to the very last minute, of the very last game.

“I don't think it's a particularly fantastic squad that the previous sports director put together. He wasn't a bad man, I think he had problems with recruitment and finance. He was heavily influenced by other people maybe.

"My job was to come in here and clean, because it wasn't working. When I came here in November we were very much aware that we'd made mistakes. Over the course of the next couple of years I'm here to clean things up and to build."