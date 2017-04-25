Bosz disappointed with Ajax complacency

Ajax head coach Peter Bozs bemoaned his side's performance during the 1-0 defeat against PSV but refused to blame their Europa League success for the result.

The slender defeat to fierce rivals PSV Eindhoven has put Feyenoord firmly in control for the Eredivisie title, as Jurgen Locadia's solitary goal handed de Stadionclub a four-point lead with two games remaining.

Despite the untimely loss for de Godenzonen, Bozs feels the furore of the Schalke victory on Thursday should not be an excuse for the uninspired display.

"I can't say if the game against FC Schalke 04 midweek influenced the outcome of the game but that is possible due to the fact that we played 120 minutes just two days ago," he said after the game.

"I do not want to use that as an excuse, however. We were careless in ball possession today and we did not play well in the first half.

"We have played 18 games in Europe this season and we have not always dropped points afterwards. Players from Ajax must be able to cope with playing two games in a week," he added.

"We want to win all our remaining games not just in the league but also in Europe."

The Eredivisie giants face off against Ligue 1 side Lyon in the semi-final stage of the Europa League on the 3rd of May at the Amsterdam ArenA – for the first leg fixture.