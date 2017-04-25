Lahm wants to bow out in style

FC Bayern München captain Philip Lahm wants to bring the curtain down on his glittering career by lifting the DFB Cup.

The German champions come up against fierce rivals Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday for a place in the final against VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach or Eintracht Frankfurt on May 27.

"Of course such a final to end my career would be pretty nice," Germany's World Cup winning skipper told the Bundesliga website.

"I've played so many finals in Berlin and it's always an amazing atmosphere there, and that is what makes the cup so attractive," said Lahm.

"It would be and leather beautiful ending," he said.

Bayern were recently eliminated from the Champions League, and Lahm dispelled any suggestions that the DFB Cup was of lesser importance, saying their aim was to be in the very end of every competition they enter.

"Anybody who can't get motivated for that is in the wrong job. But now is not the time to get sentimental. I can get sentimental in a few weeks after I've stopped playing — now is still the time to play," said the 38-year-old Lahm.

