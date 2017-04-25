Blind: I play where the manager needs me

Daley Blind is confident about filling in at centre-back for Manchester United and is prepared to play wherever the manager needs him.

Dutch international Blind played in central defence for the Red Devils in their 2-0 victory over Burnley on Sunday after injuries ruled out Marcus Rojo, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.

With all three defenders out long-term, Blind, who can also operate at left-back and in central defence, is comfortable to slot in anywhere on the pitch.

Blind told MUTV: "I feel very confident about the position [centre-back] myself. It was a very good performance from the team too, I think.

"I played there a lot of times last season and I feel confident in the position; I feel good and I feel comfortable.

"I'm happy to play there again and of course everybody knows me – I play where the manager needs me, and I just want to play like anybody else.

"I'm just happy for the team that we put in a good performance against Burnley."