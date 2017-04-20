Allegri praises Juve, preaches caution

Massimiliano Allegri lauded a “great” Juventus team as they saw off Barcelona over two legs to progress to the Champions League semi-finals.

The Serie A leaders held Luis Enrique's side to a 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp on Wednesday evening having masterminded a 3-0 victory in the first leg.

As such, Allegri heaped praise on his side before cautioning them not to get ahead of themselves as they eye a place in the final.

After the game, he told the club's official website: "Only a great Juve side could have made it through a tie like this. We afforded them a few chances but still defended with good shape and determination for 95 minutes.

"Clearly, when we went forward we weren't as cool-headed as we might have been but we'll work on that.

"Everyone played well, the centre-halves especially, including those that came on late like [Andrea] Barzagli. It felt like the match could have gone on a lot longer without us conceding."

Allegri then added: "We haven't achieved anything yet, though. This is just another step on the road to Cardiff. We mustn't let up at all now. On Sunday we have a big game – it's the business end of the season.

"This squad is full of great professionals though: they're responsible and I don't need to keep them on their toes.



"We'll enjoy this even though we have big room for improvement."

Juventus next play Genoa in Serie A on Sunday.