Cattermole upbeat despite nine-point hole

Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole believes the draw against West Ham United was a point gained, and something the team can build on.

The Black Cats drew 2-2 with the Hammers on Saturday, leaving them nine points from safety with only six games left to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

However, with Middlesbrough, Swansea City, and Hull City all losing, Cattermole believes the point was valuable and is something they can build on.

“We need to build on the performance," he said, according to The Shields Gazette.

“I don’t think it is an easy place to play here, with the situation we’re in, the position in the table, to go behind twice, to stick at it the way we did, to get the ball in the right areas, I felt it was as good as a performance as we’ve had for a long time.

“It’s a tough time for us but look at the way the lads took the ball, they didn’t just shell it, got in the final third and made some good opportunities, this could be a big point for us.

“The lads took the ball and I thought were brave with it, played some good stuff at times. It is a point gained, sometimes you’ve just got to start there. The other teams have lost so it is a point gained. It still looks an absolute mountain to climb but we’ll give it a good go.”