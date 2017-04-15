AC Milan target Asian market after takeover

AC Milan will target the Chinese market after the €740 million takeover of the club was confirmed.

The Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux company – led by Chinese businessman Yonghong Li – finally completed the purchase of Milan this week after more than two years of on-off negotiations.

Both Milan clubs are now under Chinese ownership, and new AC chief executive Marco Fassone plans to create a marketing and commercial operation specifically for the Asian market.

“And then there is China, a market that the major clubs have never been able to develop that much,” he told a press conference on Friday.

“Milan are something extraordinary in China, I saw it with my own eyes. We expect revenues from Asia to be very high.”

Under the new ownership, the club also want their own stadium, rather than the sharing agreement at the council-owned San Siro which currently takes place with Inter.

Sold! Silvio Berlusconi sells @acmilan to Chinese investors after lengthy negotiation period >> https://t.co/hE9H9sDjGK pic.twitter.com/UjlRbETo3O — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) April 13, 2017

“All the first-tier clubs who have changed the stadium doubled their turnover. This is what Juventus have done,” added Fassone.

"We want to give AC Milan a stadium in the short term.

"We know that in Italy it cannot happen straight away. Whether it's San Siro or a newly built stadium, as long as the club can have its own stadium."