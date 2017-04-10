Adams named new Granada boss

La Liga side Granada have announced that former England and Arsenal captain Tony Adams has been installed as the club's new head coach.

The relegation-threatened Nazaries dispensed with Lucas Alcaraz, who was in his third managerial spell at Los Carmenes.

Adams cut his teeth in management with Feyenoord's youth teams before a short stint as Utrecht first-team trainee coach followed by an assistant role to Harry Redknapp at Portsmouth.

He briefly took over at Pompey before joining Azerbaijani outfit Gabala FC, but only lasted one season.

The 50-year-old has now been handed the reins at the Spanish club until the end of the current campaign, meaning he has seven games to try and save them from the drop – Malaga are seven points adrift of safety, second from bottom on the standings.

Tony Adams será el primer entrenador del #GranadaCF hasta final de temporada.

➡️ https://t.co/VWZ9jBITIG pic.twitter.com/d2qkRo1UP6 — Granada C.F. (@GranadaCdeF) April 10, 2017

A statement from Granada read: "After carefully evaluating the current situation of the team and sensations of the team following recent results, Granada CF has decided to end the third managerial spell of Lucas Alcaraz leading the first team squad.







"During this most recent spell at the helm, the Granadino coach managed 24 matches in La Liga and two in the Copa del Rey during the current season, of which there were four wins, six draws and 14 defeats in the league, plus one win and one defeat in the cup.

"Taking his place until the end of the current campaign will be Tony Adams, DDMC vice-president and who Granada CF places all its confidence as interim head coach of the first team.

"The club wishes to thank Lucas Alcaraz for his work and dedication leading the team, both personally and professionally, whilst wishing him all the best for the future."