Ruthless Dortmund put Hamburg to the sword

Borussia Dortmund's superior finishing helped them earn an impressive 3-0 win over Hamburger SV in an evenly-contested Bundesliga encounter at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night.

Dortmund 3 Hamburg 0

Castro opens scoring

Kagawa doubles advantage late on

Aubameyang secures the win

Match Summary

After a slow start to the match, Gonzalo Castro put the home side ahead in the 13th minute with virtually the first shot of the match.

The sides traded blows throughout, but it would be the visitors who finally gave when Shinji Kagawa doubled Dortmund's lead in the 81st minute.

With Hamburg's resolved effectively eroded, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added insult to injury when he completed the scoring two minutes into injury time.

Full Report

After a measured start from both sides, the first chance of the match fell to Castro after Albim Ekfdal was penalised for a late challenge just outside the box. The German midfielder struck a sweet curling free kick into the back of the net to give the home side the lead in the 13 minute.

Aubameyang showed some neat skill a little later to move past two defenders, but sent his shot straight at Rene Adler, who made an easy save.

Bobby Wood should have had the visitors level shortly before half time, but sent his header inches over the crossbar, despite very little by way of defence to put him off.

After the break, both Ousmane Dembele and Emre Mor were denied by Adler as the home side looked to put the game to bed.

? Das war's von #bvbhsv. Schönen Abend, Borussen! // Have a good one, Borussen! pic.twitter.com/ktKD5lDJ4z — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 4, 2017

Filip Kostic almost made them pay for their profligacy when he found some space in the six-yard box, but Roman Burki pulled off a miraculous save to preserve the hosts' lead.

Dortmund finally found a second goal with nine minutes left on the clock when Aubameyang rounded the keeper before squaring the ball for Kagawa to finish into an empty net.







The home side were not done there and Aubameyang deservedly got himself on the scoresheet two minute into stoppage time after going on a fantastic solo run before slamming the past Adler to make it 3-0.

Tuesday's Bundesliga results:

Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Hamburger SV

Koln 1-0 Frankfurt

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1-0 FC Bayern München

SV Werder Bremen 3-0 FC Schalke 04

