Rampant Bayern ruthlessly dispatch Augsburg

FC Bayern München romped to a 6-0 victory over Bavarian neighbours Augsburg in their Bundesliga clash at the Allianz Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Bayern Munich 6 Augsburg 0

Lewandowski on target on 17′

Muller adds a second on 36′

Lewandowski gets his second with 55′ played

Alcantara adds a fourth on 62′

Lewandowski nets his hat-trick on 79′

Muller bags a brace with 80′ played

Match summary

Bayern were at their clinical best as they eased past Augsburg where Robert Lewandowski netted a hat-trick, Thomas Muller continued his recent goal-scoring streak with a brace, and Thiago Alcantara weighed in with a goal of his own.

Full report

The German champions went into the match in immaculate form while their opponents found themselves lingering just above the relegation zone.

And Bayern started brightly, ripping through the opposition’s defence early on when Ribery skipped down the left wing and twisted Danso inside out to cross to the back post, although unfortunately for the Frenchman he was unable to find Coman.

Manuel Baum’s side’s reluctance to press high and inability to slow down the tempo of the game meant they were allowing the Bavarians too much time and space to move the ball around.

And this proved to be a dangerous tactic as the Bundesliga leaders capitalised on their early dominance when they cruised into a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute courtesy of Lewandowski. Thiago’s delightful clipped bass into the box found the 28-year-old who expertly brought the ball down before firing into the top corner.

17' Goal! 1-0 @FCBayern!@lewy_official scores his 22nd goal of the season as he opens the scoring! What a pass by @Thiago6!#FCBFCA pic.twitter.com/JChyrMg6a6 — FOX Sports Football (@FOXSportsFC) April 1, 2017

Muller hit the post in the 30th minute but the German international was not to be denied a first-half goal. Lewandowski was set free on the right wing by another Thiago pass before his cross found Muller, who prodded home from six yards out to complete a stunning move by Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

36' Goal!! 2-0 @FCBayern The third time is the charm as @esmuellert_ gets on the end of a low cross to pile misery on @FCAugsburg!#FCBFCA pic.twitter.com/V4VTyV7f2F — FOX Sports Football (@FOXSportsFC) April 1, 2017

Bayern extended their lead in the 55th minute after Franck Ribery’s wonderful threaded pass found Lewandowski who slotted home in the bottom corner.

Thiago then made it four to cap off a fantastic move and individual performance with the Spaniard stabbing home in front of an open goal after Lewandowski unselfishly back-heeled into his path when the Poland international could have gone for goal himself.

62' GOAL!! 4-0 @FCBayern@Thiago6 put the finishing touches on a wonderful team effort he began! @FCAugsburg have no answer at all!#FCBFCA pic.twitter.com/vKyzxotpaH — FOX Sports Football (@FOXSportsFC) April 1, 2017

Thiago, who ran the game for his side (as he has done for the majority of the games this season), received a standing ovation when he was substituted shortly after finding the net.

Lewandowski then tapped in a rebound from close range to complete his hat-trick after a header from Muller was saved into the path of the Polish striker.

79' GOAL!! 5-0 @FCBayern! It is a hat trick for @lewy_official and the home team is scoring for fun! How many more will they score?#FCBFCA pic.twitter.com/7vxaApIUrI — FOX Sports Football (@FOXSportsFC) April 1, 2017

It was great vision from Jerome Boateng to find Muller in the box with a lofted pass from the half-way line. The 27-year-old brought the ball down expertly before firing home to make it six.

81' @esmuellert_ makes it six! Close range finish as he injures himself in the process.#FCBFCA pic.twitter.com/UFtkfVDoZs — FOX Sports Football (@FOXSportsFC) April 1, 2017

The 6-0 romping represented the away side’s heaviest defeat in their history and left them dangerously close to the relegation zone while their Bavarian neighbours Bayern march on to another title.

Saturday’s Bundesliga results in full:

FC Bayern München 6-0 FC Augsburg

FC Schalke 04 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Hamburger SV 2-1 1. FC Köln

SC Freiburg 2-5 SV Werder Bremen

RB Leipzig 4-0 SV Darmstadt 98

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach

