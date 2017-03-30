Dolly: Change of coach has helped me

Montpellier winger Keagan Dolly admits that the transition to life in France has been aided by the appointment of coach Jean-Louis Gasset at the Ligue 1 based-outfit.

The South Africa international arrived at Montpellier in January after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal from African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, however the 24-year-old didn't garner much game-time in his first two months with the club.

"It’s a very small city- it’s a very small team and we haven’t been doing quite well," he told TMG Digital.

"With the change of coaches – when the new coach came in, he gave everybody an opportunity to prove themselves, that helped me a lot.

"He could watch everyone at the same time. I just told myself that I’m not that old – but nothing’s going to be easy. It’s just the mentality," he added.

The former Ajax Cape Town man also highlighted that he wants his move to serve as inspiration to other South African players looking to ply their trade overseas.

"When I went there, I told myself that I needed to work hard, forget about South Africa and just try to prove myself and represent myself well.

"Hopefully, one day many more players from SA could go to Europe."

"For me, it has just been to go to Europe and try to prove to the other youngsters in the country that it is possible. And just to inspire them," he concluded.