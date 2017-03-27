Dyche proud of Agyei and O’Neill’s development

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has expressed his satisfaction with the way Dan Agyei and Aiden O’Neill have come through the ranks at Turf Moor.

Agyei earned his first Premier League cap recently, coming off the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool, while O'Neill played three Premier League games earlier in the season before going out on loan.

As products of the Burnley youth system, Dyche believes the teenage duo, who are 19 and 18 respectively, give other youngsters hope that they could break into the team through hard work.

“It was a big part of a few years ago when I spoke about the bigger picture of the club and how I was hoping it would move forward,” Dyche told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“It’s a tiny thing but even with the design of the building and the pitches, all of those little aspirational things add to the path of a young player. It’s seeing a young player in the building who moves up the ladder to get in and around the first team.

“It shows there is a way, it shows there is life in doing that, but they have to be good enough. We do it authentically and Dan Agyei, I think, is someone who should definitely be around our first-team squad.

“Same with Aiden but he did it the other way around, he was with us early season but has now gone out on loan.

“They are two amongst a number who are just showing signs over the last six months to a year of progressing.”