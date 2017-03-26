Martinez: Hard work separates Bayern from the rest

Javi Martinez says that FC Bayern München's continued success is a result of the hard work of both the players and staff, who are tasked with bringing in new talent.

Martinez, who was brought to the Allianz Arena ahead of the 2012/13 season for a then-club record fee of €30m, had an immediate impact on his arrival, contributing to a remarkable treble-winning season under the guidance of new Jupp Heinickes.

Since then, the German club has not surrendered their grip on the Bundesliga, and look set to win their fifth successive title later this year.

Speaking to Bundesliga.com, the defensive midfielder gave his opinion on the reason for the Bavarian club's dominance.

"The main thing is that we work very hard," he said.

"We've got a fantastic squad but the people behind the scenes also work very well and bring in the best players to the club," the 28-year old added.

The player also spoke about his prolonged spell on the sidelines, a result of successive groin and cruciate ligament injuries.

"It was the toughest period of my life," he said about the total of 72 matches he missed between 2013 and 2015.

"I learned to accept what the doctors told me. Previously, if they said I needed to be on the sidelines for two weeks with a minor injury, I'd come back much sooner even though the pain hadn't completely gone.

"I realised that was a dangerous attitude for me to have," the Spain international added.

Martinez also spoke candidly about the difference between Spanish and German football fans.

"Germans shout more – a lot more," he said.

"I'm not sure if they're more passionate because they're very passionate in Spain too.

"In the Cathedral [his former club Athletic Bilbao's stadium], the atmosphere is insane. Here the stadiums are full to bursting.

"It's packed out when we play at home and at every stadium we go to. It's incredible," he added.

