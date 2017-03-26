Hart to captain England against Lithuania

Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart will captain England in their World Cup Qualifier against Lithuania on Sunday.

The 29-year-old – currently on loan at the Italian club after being frozen out at Manchester City – will take over from Gary Cahill, who was captain against Germany last week.

Hart has already captained England several times – his first game as captain was against Spain in 2015 – and England coach Gareth Southgate has suggested he wants to pick a long-term captain as soon as possible.







Talking about the issue, Southgate said, "I did have to think seriously because we have a squad now with some emerging leaders.

"I've talked before about sharing the responsibility around the squad, and even some of the youngest players coming in have been able to talk openly in front of everybody this week, which is a good sign.





"Joe is our most capped international. He has shown great maturity in the way he has recovered from his own disappointment last summer. It's a good moment for him. He's playing well for his club and his performances for us have been excellent.

"Some people will question a goalkeeper as being captain but I did it with Jack Butland in the U21s and in the end you are looking for the professionalism and impact during the week, not just on a match day."