Barcelona to honour Cruyff with statue

Barcelona will honour the late Johan Cruyff by building a statue of their former player and manager at the Nou Camp.

The La Liga giants marked the first anniversary of Cruyff’s death by announcing they will erect a permanent reminder of his contribution to the club.

During his time managing and playing at Barcelona, Cruyff won 13 trophies, including their first European Cup in 1992.

Thank you @JohanCruyff, we learned to dream with you pic.twitter.com/e7U9Kcq7wE — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 25, 2017

"It is an agreement by which my father will always be present at the club that he loved,” said son Jordi Cruyff.

Barcelona’s new B team stadium will also be named after Cruyff, while they have asked the city council to name a street after the ex-Dutch international.

The Club and the family have asked the Barcelona town council to recognize @JohanCruyff in a location in the city pic.twitter.com/tZ0YfyYj4S — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 25, 2017

"It is an honour for me to say the name of the stadium we are building at the training ground will no longer be the Miniestadi, but from now on will be the Johan Cruyff stadium," said club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

"Cruyff broke down barriers, he was the man who made us lift our heads up and see that nothing is impossible."