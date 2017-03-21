Neymar: The Premier League amazes me

Barcelona forward Neymar has hinted that he could play in the Premier League in the future, and could see himself working with Jose Mourinho or Pep Guardiola.

The Brazil international, who signed a new five-year contract with the Spanish giants this season, has scored 99 goals in 176 appearances since joining Barca from Santos in 2013 and was also part of the team that claimed the treble in the 2014/15 season.

The 25-year-old though spoke about the unpredictability of the Premier League and how he admires all the top clubs in England.

Neymar told the Sun: "The Premier League is a championship that amazes me. I like the playing style and the teams. And who knows, someday, I would like to play at it, yes.

"I admire Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool – these are the teams that are always there fighting.

"And then you have high-level coaches like Mourinho and Guardiola. These are coaches with whom any player would like to work.

"In the Premier League you never know who is going to win or who will be champions, it is always a surprise."