Real defeat Athletic to maintain La Liga advantage

Real Madrid defeated Athletic Club 2-1 at San Mames Barria on Saturday evening to extend their lead at the top of La Liga to five points.

Athletic Club 1 Real Madrid 2

Benzema on target on 25 minutes

Aduriz equalises in 65 minutes

Casemiro regains Real's lead three minutes later

Match summary

Cristiano Ronaldo provided the perfect ball for Karim Benzema to open the scoring on 25 minutes against an inform Athletic Club, who were then level with 65 minutes on the clock through a close-range Aduriz header.

The home side's joy was, however, short-lived as Casemiro tapped home from close range from a Ronaldo flick, to ensure that second-placed Barcelona need to beat Valencia on Sunday to avoid dropping off the pace at the top of the table.

Full report

Athletic Bilbao started sprightly with Lekue seeing an early shot blocked, while Keilor Navas had to be alert with his first touch on the ball to clear a volley from Raul Garcia from a good Aduriz delivery to the back post.

Ronaldo's tap-in at the other end on 10 minutes was correctly ruled out for offsides before Yeray Alvarez poked wide of the left-hand upright on 16 minutes after Garcia's knock-down from a Benat free-kick from the left.

Kepa then was called into action to make a superb low save at the other end as Ronaldo fizzed in a powerful shot.

Balenziaga's interception moments later stopped Gareth Bale from reaching an excellent cross from Karim Benzema from the left before Sergio Ramos sent a diving header wide of the target from a Toni Kroos set-piece.

There were some feisty early challenges and few quick yellow cards as Los Leones struggled to maintain their early momentum, coupled with attempts at stifling Real's attacking play.

Benzema though finished a pin-point low Ronaldo cross from the left after he had been set through down the left flank, with a first-time finish back across the goalkeeper into the bottom left-hand corner, to hand Real a 25th minute lead.

Bale forced a fumble from Kepa with a rasping drive from 25 yards as the home side pressed for a second while Benzema should have done better with a 35th minute chance from close-range that got away from him after some good approach play from Marcelo and Ronaldo, for what proved to be the last real action of the opening period.

There was some indecision in the Real box at the start of the second half as Nacho was forced to hastily clear his lines after a dangerous ball into the area by Inaki Williams that was steered on target by Aduriz.







A 54th minute Bale effort was then deflected wide ahead of a more subdued patch of play where Real maintained possession without really threatening, leading to a goal for Bilboa in the 65th minute.

A good Williams cross to the back post, from the right, was headed by Garcia back across goal where Aduriz headed in from close range.

Far from sitting back, the visiting side responded almost immediately with a couple of half chances before Casimiro restored Real's lead, just three minutes later.

The midfielder tapped home after finding himself completely unmarked as Ronaldo flicked on a 68th minute corner.

Marcelo could then only fire over from close range after a deflected Ronaldo shot fell into his path as Williams forced a good save at his near post on the right hand side from Navas.

The Real stopper then easily denied De Marcos as he connected to a curling Balenziaga delivery as the visiting side largely closed out the remaining minutes, meaning that what ever Barcelona do, Real will stay top for the international break.

Saturday’s other La Liga results

Eibar 1-1 Espanyol

Alaves 1-0 Real Sociedad

Betis 2-0 Osasuna