AFC Cup West Zone wrap: First win for Air Force Club

Defending champions Air Force Club secured the first win of their 2017 AFC Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory over Bahrain’s Al Hidd on Monday.

Group B: Air Force Club 2-1 Al Hidd

The Iraqi side was once again able to rely on Hammadi Ahmed, top scorer in last year’s AFC Cup, as he handed them the lead in the 62nd minute via a deflected strike.

Substitute Emad Mohsen doubled their advantage just eight minutes later, but there were nervous moments at the end after Uche Agba gave Al Hidd hope by slotting home from close range in the 76th minute.

Air Force Club held on for the victory, however, to move into second place in Group B with four points from two matches.

Group B: Al Wahda 2-0 Safa

Inaugural AFC Cup finalists Al Wahda moved two points clear at the top of Group B after beating Lebanon’s SAFA 2-0 at Saida Municipal Stadium.

The Syrian side, who finished runner-up in the competition in 2004, broke the deadlock shortly before the half-hour mark.

Osama Omari’s low corner picked out Mohammed Fares on the edge of the area and the forward made no mistake with his first-time shot.

Wael Ayan nearly grabbed their second five minutes after the break with a powerful strike from inside the penalty box, only to be denied by the crossbar.

It didn’t take much longer for the second goal to arrive, however. Just after the hour mark, Fares went from goalscorer to provider, as he provided the cross for Raja Rafe to poke home at the second attempt.

Al Wahda and Air Force club pulling away at the top of Group B after Matchday 2 of the #AFCCup2017 West Zone Group Stage! pic.twitter.com/0zTvFIIZvD — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) March 6, 2017

Group A: Al Suwaiq 0-1 Al Jaish

Syria’s Al Jaish made it two wins from two as they secured a valuable 1-0 away victory at Oman’s Al Suwaiq.

Al Suwaiq goalkeeper Anwar Al Alawi was called into action after just three minutes when he managed to get fingertips to Zakria Kadoor’s sweetly struck volley from 20 yards out, but chances were few and far between in the remainder of the first half.

The crucial breakthrough finally arrived for the visitors in the 68th minute, Yousef Kalfa’s corner from the left finding Mohammad Hamdkou at the back post, who finished smartly.

Al Abd Al Nofli came close to an equaliser for the hosts but was denied by a fine save, allowing Al Jaish to hold on for the victory and move four points clear of their rivals at the top of Group A.

Group A: Al Ahli 1-1 Al Zawraa

Al Ahli of Jordan had to settle for a share of the points in a 1-1 draw at home against Iraq’s Al Zawraa as both teams lost further ground to Group A leaders Al Jaish.

El Hadji Malick Tall had given the home side the lead after 35 minutes, but the visitors secured the equaliser midway through the second half. Alaa Al Azzawi converted from the penalty spot after Ahmad Al Sughair brought down Amjed Kalaf inside the area.

The results leaves Al Ahli on one point from two matches in Group A, while Al Zawraa are on two points after two consecutive draws.