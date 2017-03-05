Saturday’s Eredivisie round-up: PSV thump Roda 4-0

PSV cemented third place in the Eredivisie standings as they returning to winning ways by thumping Roda JC 4-0 at the Philips Stadion on Saturday.

The champions' hopes of defending their title suffered a major blow when they were beaten 2-1 by league leaders Feyenoord last time out, but they gave the perfect response to score four unanswered goals against 16th-placed De Koempels.

A brace apiece from Hector Moreno (26', 62') and Siem de Jong (32', 71' pen) took De Boeren 15 points clear of the chasing pack in third spot – the automatic qualification for the Europa League.

Elsewhere, Twente strengthened their bid for European football with a 2-1 win over Willem II at De Grolsch Veste.

An own-goal from Darryl Lachman (27') put the hosts ahead and Enes Unal doubled their lead three minutes before half-time. Jordy Croux pulled one back 20 minutes from time, but the Tukkers held on to move up to fifth position, nine points better off than Tricolores in ninth.

Meanwhile, Vitesse saw their Europa League hopes take a knock after they lost 3-1 to PEC Zwolle at the MAC³PARK Stadion.

The hosts raced into a two-goal lead through Mustafa Saymak (10') and Nicolai Brock-Madsen (18'), before Ricky van Wolfswinkel halved the deficit three minutes into the second half.

However, Danny Holla (55') sealed the win soon afterwards to halt a two-match winless run for the 12th-placed Blauwvingers, as Vitas missed out on the chance to climb into the top seven.

Saturday's results:

Twente 2-1 Willem II

PSV 4-0 Roda JC

PEC Zwolle 3-1 Vitesse