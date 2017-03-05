Palace out of the drop zone after beating Baggies

Crystal Palace climbed out of the relegation zone as they beat an out-of-sorts West Brom 2-0 at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 2

Both defences solid in first half

Zaha opens scoring early in 2nd half

Baggies off the pace after the break

Townsend scores wonderful solo goal

Match Summary

After a goalless first half, the Eagles scored twice after the break to boost their chances of escaping the drop.

Wilfried Zaha made the breakthrough 10 minutes into the second half before Andros Townsend sealed the win with a superb solo effort six minutes from time.

Full Report

Both teams showed plenty of attacking intent in the first half without many opportunities being created, although Palace would have been the happier of the two at half-time.

The best chance of the opening 45 minutes came the way of Sam Allardyce's side when Christian Benteke got on the end of Yohan Cabaye's in-swinging corner in the 18th minute, but Chris Brunt was well positioned to nod the Belgian striker's downward header off the line.

The hosts then went close at the other end as Jonny Evans failed to make contact with Brunt's corner at the far post after Luka Milivojevic missed the ball on 23 minutes.

Albion threatened again moments later when Darren Fletcher broke forward and fed Brunt, whose deflected shot was comfortably held by Wayne Hennessey.

Brunt fired way over the crossbar on the volley in the 33rd minute after connecting with Gareth McAuley's cross from the left, which proved to be the final chance before the break.

Palace were almost caught out by a corner routine on 52 minutes when Brunt picked out Nacer Chadli on the edge of the area with a low ball, but the Belgian winger steered his first-time effort high and wide.

However, the Eagles broke the deadlock just three minutes later when Zaha controlled Cabaye's diagonal cross on the chest and fired a low shot into the bottom-right corner from seven yards out.

Chadli had the Baggies' first attempt on target in the 58nd minute as he received the ball from Brunt and skipped past two challenges to create space for a shot that lacked the necessary power to beat Hennessey.

Moments later Zaha was denied a shooting chance by a last-ditch tackle from McAuley, before Townsend saw his strike deflected wide of the left post on the rebound.

The England winger was presented with another opportunity on 66 minutes when Evans headed a corner straight into his path, but once again he had a shot deflected wide of the goal.

Townsend wasted a good chance to make the game safe with 11 minutes left when he was played in on goal by a fine through-ball from Milivojevic, but Ben Foster pulled off a sharp save to deny him from 13 yards out.

James Morrison had a sniff on goal moments later as he won back possession off Milivojevic and fizzed a shot over from distance.

But Townsend soon made amends with a brilliant solo goal, robbing Jonathan Leko just outside his own box before running almost the length of the pitch and smashing the ball past Foster via a slight touch off Evans.