Klopp v Wenger – Two managers under pressure

Liverpool host Arsenal on Saturday aiming to bounce back from yet another sub-par display after their miserable 2017 continued with defeat against struggling Leicester City.

From being on the heels of Premier League leaders Chelsea, Liverpool are suddenly facing a fight to even secure a top four spot. That has put the scrutiny on Jurgen Klopp’s leadership at Anfield.

But there are even more question marks over the managerial situation at Arsenal.

The Gunners’ thrashing against Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League knockout tie has brought fresh criticism of Arsene Wenger and increased speculation over whether he will leave the Emirates in the summer.

Here is the case for both clubs to make a change in the dug-out.

Jurgen Klopp

It was a telling statistic that emerged this week over Klopp boasting the exact same record as predecessor Brendan Rodgers after 56 Premier League games in charge of Liverpool.

While Rodgers’ departure and Klopp’s arrival was largely hailed by Liverpool fans, the statistics suggest that the German has been unable to take the club to a different level. They are still plagued by chronic inconsistency.

In the first few months of the season, Liverpool were easy on the eye and genuinely looked a real threat to Chelsea’s title aspirations. But just one Premier League win out of seven since the turn of the year is a damning indictment of Liverpool’s slump.

Do @LFC need their own Zlatan? Former striker believes Jurgen Klopp needs a physical striker in the side>> https://t.co/pd2poh1Vwx pic.twitter.com/hbqDnzP6wh — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) March 2, 2017

Klopp’s side look distinctly leggy and lacking a goal threat.

His failure to strengthen in January now looks to be a huge clanger. When Lucas – who appeared to be on his way out of the club in the transfer window – is forced to line up at centre-half, then Liverpool have got real problems.

Arsene Wenger

If Wenger had resigned in the wake of that 5-1 humiliation in Munich, no-one would have been shocked.

Arsenal were so ragged, so devoid of any leadership and so lacking resilience, that their place in the Champions League was almost an embarrassment.

For the second year running, they had been swatted aside in the first leg by Bayern.

But while there is no progress in the Champions League, then there is similarly no hint of a brighter era in the Premier League.

'I'm not interested in Barca job' Arsene Wenger says all his focus is on @Arsenal and trying to improve>>https://t.co/FgwQCV8L6P pic.twitter.com/ifKMjkUeGe — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) March 2, 2017

Even if Arsenal finish in the top four – which they seem to always do – then that hardly ranks as an improvement.

Wenger has continually failed to address obvious deficiencies in the transfer market and at 67, is it time to let a younger man begin a new era at the Emirates?

As is the case with Klopp, the criticism will only intensify if the result on Saturday goes against him.

Editorial Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in this article do not necessarily reflect the views or official policies of Fox Network Group Singapore Pte. Ltd. or any entity that directly or indirectly controls, is controlled by or is under common control of Twenty First Century Fox Inc. (collectively, “FNG”). FNG makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, correctness, suitability, or validity of any information or opinions within this article. FNG will not be liable for any errors or omissions in this information or opinions or for any losses, injuries, or damages arising from its publication.