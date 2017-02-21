Musa targets Sevilla scalp

Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa says a win in the UEFA Champions League over Sevilla could be the catalyst to change their fortunes this season.

The Premier League Champions are firmly embroiled in a relegation scrap, as they hover precociously above the drop zone, by a mere point.

With 14 losses in 25 games, it has been the worst ever title defence in Premier League history, for a side who lost only three games during their entire title-winning campaign.

Claudio Ranieri's side suffered a fresh blow on Saturday when they were dumped out of the FA Cup last-16, against a 10-man League One Millwall side.

However, the Nigeria international is optimistic that the entire outlook of the season can change with a positive result in the last-16 of the Champions League, as they come up against Los Blanquirrojos at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Wednesday.

"We are going there to do our best," Musa told the club's website. "If we can win there, I think the confidence will be back.

"It is a very good experience. It is one of the tournaments people want to play in. For the group, we are happy to be in next round," the former CSKA Moscow forward added. "We are working very hard to try to go there and win.

"We have to focus on the Champions League because we know that is very important for the team."